Fairy Goodmothers offers free prom dresses and accessories at a pop-up shop in Worthington on March 12, 2023.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Prom season is approaching and many local students are looking for the perfect dress.

Fairy Goodmothers is a local non-profit organization that gives students new or gently used prom dresses for free, making shopping more accessible.

Prom is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students and everyone wants that one-of-a-kind, special dress, but prom dresses can be extremely expensive, so that’s where Fairy Goodmothers steps in.

“With a lot of dresses like these, it could be something like $300, $400, $500 for a dress,” said Jenna Homan, president of Fairy Goodmothers. “Then you add in jewelry and shoes and makeup and everything else and it can be a lot of money.”

Any student is allowed to pick out a prom dress, shoes, and accessories from the organization completely free of charge.

Homan said this is not needs-based; the only requirement to get a dress is proof that the person is a student.

Homan said she doesn’t want anyone to be deprived of an experience because of money.

“I think, over time, we’ve realized that life is made up of important moments, and prom is an important moment,” she said.

Students from all over central Ohio could shop dresses from size 00 all the way up to size 36.

“There are a lot of dresses,” said student Adi MacClements. “There’s something for everyone.”

MacClements and student Kaylee Sink both found dresses, shoes, and accessories during a pop-up shop Sunday.

“It has just been so fun because I didn’t think I was going to be able to get a nice dress, and it’s absolutely gorgeous,” MacClements said.

“I’m kind of relieved because that means I don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on a dress I’m going to wear once,” Sink added. “These are free, they’re nice, and they’re unique.”

They both said prom dress shopping at Fairy Goodmothers is something every girl should get to experience.

“You get a free dress, and you get free accessories and shoes,” Sink said. “You have a personal shopper that walks around with you, makes sure you’re comfortable in the dress, it fits, it’s nice.”

Fairy Goodmothers is planning another pop-up shop next weekend at Worthington Mall, 7227 North High Street, Worthington. For more information on how to pick out a dress or to volunteer, click here.