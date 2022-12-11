WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Worthington Sunday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Worthington Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Route 315 just north of State Route 161 at approximately 5:32 p.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a 2006 Chevrolet Corvette was entering SR-315 from SR-161 when it sped up to enter traffic, but lost control. The Corvette hit the wall on the west side of SR-315 before overturning and coming to a rest on its roof in the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:37 p.m.

Neither Worthington police nor the sheriff’s office identified the victim.

In addition to Worthington police and the sheriff’s office, the Perry Township Police Department, the Sharron Township Police Department, and Worthington Fire Department responded to the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-6113.