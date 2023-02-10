The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington. (Courtesy Photo/Massey’s Pizza)

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus.

The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Massey’s has been serving in central Ohio since 1949 with its first Italian restaurant in Grandview followed by a pizzeria on East Main Street in Whitehall. Now, the chain operates 14 other locations, including spots in Gahanna, Lancaster, Pataskala, Reynoldsburg, Hilliard and Grove City.

The restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Photo/Massey’s Pizza)

Worthington’s menu boasts Massey’s favorites like the Sicilian deep dish pizza with pepperoni, Italian sausage and two layers of mozzarella and provolone. Guests can choose from a long selection of toppings, including salami, bacon, mushrooms, olives, peppers, pineapple, gorgonzola and more.

Massey’s is also home to a number of subs, including the Great Guido Italian Sub with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onions and a choice of Italian dressing or pizza sauce. Appetizers on the menu include fried mushrooms, cheese curds, Sicilian bread, bacon cheese fries and more.

Massey’s in Worthington is open noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Order online and view the menu here.