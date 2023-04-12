WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot featured on the Food Network for its biscuits and gravy is opening a second location in Ohio.

(Courtesy Photo/Maple Street Biscuit Co.)

Maple Street Biscuit Co. is preparing to welcome guests to its new restaurant at 7105 N. High St. in Worthington later this year. The eatery marks the brand’s second Ohio restaurant after opening a location near Polaris Fashion Place in January.

“An overwhelming number of guests have been asking us to open a store in their Columbus communities for years,” said Jay Quart, Vice President of Brand and Culinary Strategy at Maple Street. “Columbus has been so welcoming to Maple Street, and it’ll be an honor to grow our ability to serve more breakfast, brunch and lunch to our newest friends and neighbors.”

Quart told NBC4 the Worthington restaurant is aiming for a late summer opening and is one of several upcoming locations across the Buckeye State.

The Nashville-based brand serves comfort food with a modern twist, like the Food Network-featured “Squawking Goat” biscuit sandwich with battered chicken strips, goat cheese and pepper jelly.

(Courtesy Photo/Maple Street Biscuit Co.)

(Courtesy Photo/Maple Street Biscuit Co.)

(Courtesy Photo/Maple Street Biscuit Co.)

Favorites on the menu include the “Extreme B&G” with a maple sausage meatball, two biscuits, and two eggs covered in sausage or shiitake gravy, along with the “Bam! Yo-Yo” asiago-bacon waffle with chicken strips and maple syrup.

The Worthington location is joining the brand’s more than 50 locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

“We’re so grateful to our guests in Columbus for giving us this opportunity to live out our mission to help people, serve others, and be a part of the community and look forward to continuing to do so in more communities in the area,” said Quart.

Maple Street’s Polaris restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Learn more and view the menu here.