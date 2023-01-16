WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A family-owned bakery and café is opening a third central Ohio location, taking over the former home of a Worthington coffee shop.

Kittie’s Cakes is expanding with a location at the site of Highline Coffee Co. at 693 High St. in Worthington, after Highline owner Christie Buffy sold the space late last year. Kittie’s also operates a café at 2424 E. Main St. in Bexley and a flagship bakery at 495 S. 3rd St. in German Village.

“Worthington is absolutely the perfect spot for us to expand Kittie’s,” said owner Steve Herman, who operates Kittie’s alongside his wife, Diane.

The couple said the spot is open as it transitions from Highline to Kittie’s throughout the next few months. Herman said the café will continue serving One Line Coffee along with the rotating selection of baked goods delivered and made fresh each morning at the German Village location.

Kittie’s menu features a slew of pastries, including cinnamon rolls, scones, biscuits, and cookies along with cupcakes and cakes. The café is also growing with a number of savory offerings like a goat cheese pastry.

Breakfast and lunch options are also available, like the everything biscuit with egg and cheddar cheese, the cheddar jalapeno biscuit with egg and pimento cheese, and quiche available by the slice. Rounding out the menu are numerous coffees and teas, including espresso beverages, a matcha tea latte, a honey caramel apple cider, hot chocolate, and more.

The Hermans took ownership of Kittie’s in the early summer of 2022 as a way to nurture the small business landscape and connect with local communities.

“When Bexley and German Village became available, they were the perfect areas for us to really fulfill some of our dreams,” Herman said. “When Worthington came available, it’s actually just an extension of what our vision really is, and that is neighborhood coffee shop where we could give back.”

The Worthington location is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, while the Bexley cafe is open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily and the German Village bakery is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday. Learn more and view the full menu here.