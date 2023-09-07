WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) –- Worthington Gateway’s restaurant selection is quickly growing, with six restaurants joining the shopping center.

The restaurants that have recently opened in the mixed-use development include Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Maple Street Biscuit Co. Tropical Smoothie Cafe opened in July. The chain, with over 40 locations in Ohio, sells smoothies, wraps, salads and flatbreads.

A Florida-based chain, Maple Street Biscuit Co., also opened in July. The comfort-food restaurant has three locations in Ohio and serves biscuit sandwiches, waffles and breakfast bowls. Still to come in Worthington Gateway are Five Guys, DiBella’s Subs, Lion’s Cub Cookies and Huey Magoo’s.

The American fast-food chain Five Guys is set to open sometime in September, according to its website.

DiBella’s Subs, known for their submarine sandwiches and freshly baked bread, will also be joining the shopping center. The sub shop will likely open in early 2024, according to Dan Clark of Goodman Real Estate Services.

Columbus-based Lion’s Cub Cookies, located in Grandview Heights, will open its second location in Worthington Gateway. According to a Facebook post, the company is planning to open in early to mid-2024.

Founded in Florida, Huey Magoo’s is relatively new to Ohio, with its first of two locations opening last June. Its franchisees, Tim and Ronda Hobart, plan to open 20 locations in the Dayton and Columbus areas. The restaurant, which sells chicken tenders, sandwiches, salads and wraps, will open in Worthington Gateway later this year, Clark said.

Commercial real estate agency The Office Brokerage Group’s plans for where each restaurant will be placed within the development can be viewed here. According to its Facebook page, there are still some spaces yet to be filled.