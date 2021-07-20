How to fight mosquitos during peak summer months

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – July is considered the peak of mosquito season, and if you live in wooded areas or have standing water nearby, experts suggest you protect yourself.

“We’ve seen as many as 3,000 in a trap,” said Ryan Younge, with the Vector Control Program at Columbus Public Health.

To reduce Ohio’s growing mosquito population, Columbus Public Health is working around the clock, whether it be laying out traps during the day or spraying down neighborhoods late into the night.

Due to increased rainfall and muggy conditions, mosquitos have been more active in Ohio this summer, but so far, Columbus Public Health has only encountered a few with West Nile Virus.

“We’ve seen some positive pools of West Nile Virus, but it’s just been a few,” Younge said.

Meanwhile, local pest services say communities such as Worthington are one of their most frequently visited locations due to its wooded areas.

“Very high, what we call ‘mosquito pressure,’” said Tim Casey, owner of Mosquito Authority.

Throughout greater Columbus, Casey said they’ve seen a 40% increase in mosquitoes, adding that the insecticide spray they use on trees and foliage can last up to 21 days in killing and repelling mosquitoes.

There are other ways you can protect yourself, too.

“We call it drain, dress and defend,” Casey said. “So, drain any standing water that you see around your property. Dress, if possible, long sleeves, long pants. Also defend, citronella candles, bug sprays, those things are very effective.”

If you find yourself having trouble draining any standing water, Columbus Public Health is able to come out and do an assessment and treat that water for you.