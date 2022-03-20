WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – A teacher’s aid at a Worthington middle school is facing a sexual imposition charge after allegedly grabbing a 12-year-old student last year.

According to court documents, Andre C. Berry, 23, of Hilliard, has been charged with one count of gross sexual imposition of a victim under the age of 13, a third-degree felony.

Berry allegedly grabbed the student on two occasions between August and October of 2021 while the student was at their locker and on their way to class, according to court records.

Court documents state Berry was a teacher’s aid at Perry Middle School at the time of the incidents.

According to court records, on Feb. 17, the student reported Berry’s behavior to a teacher, who then reported it to the school’s principal. The principal then notified Worthington police.

Berry allegedly admitted his behavior to the principal and assistant principal during a phone call on Feb. 18.

Berry was arrested March 13. He is currently out on $5,000 bond and has been ordered to stay away from the victim, other minors, and Perry Middle School as a condition of his release.

As of Sunday afternoon, Berry remains listed on the Perry Middle School’s staff directory as a special education assistant.

NBC4 reached out to a district spokesperson for comment, but has yet to hear back.