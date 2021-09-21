Central Ohio non-profit offering medical help to those with developmental issues

WORTHINGTON (WCMH) – For many children, going to the doctor for a check-up or shot can be scary. For some with developmental disabilities, it can be even more challenging, especially if it’s a new experience.

One non-profit is now hoping to help bridge that gap in just a matter of weeks.

The non-profit I Am Boundless works with children and adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and behavioral health challenges. Boundless Health will be the first healthcare center in Ohio offering whole-person, integrated primary, dental, behavioral, and mental health care for people with I/DD and other complex needs.

The organization will also provide whole family care and support as needed to its patients’ families, parents, guardians, caregivers, and others in the community.

One mother, Milluda Luarite, said many people in the autism community, like her 5-year-old son, need this. She’s had difficult experiences trying to take her son to the doctor in the past.

“He just does not do well with the environment he is not used to,” Luarite said. “[Like] Equipment, he has sensory issues so he cannot let anything touch his face or his head. Anything that is unusual for him.”

Executive Director at Boundless Health Anna Wuerth said situations like Luarite’s are what the organization will address, working closely with adults and children who need extra love and patience.

“We’re able to work on pre-visit planning,” Wuerth said. “How we can work with parents on how we can make that experience positive? Are there things like dimming the lights?”

Patrick Maynard, president and CEO of Boundless, said those with I/DD and other complex needs could end up living an average of 16 years less than those without those needs and are 1.7 times likely to be hospitalized.

“Healthcare services are critical to this underrepresented population as 12.4 percent of this specific demographic accounts for more than 36 percent of all U.S. healthcare costs,” Maynard said.

He says he’s excited to be transforming his businesses into crucial care for many.

“We are actually going to start providing services in the next 30 days,” Maynard said. “We’ll be the first in Ohio and one of the first in the country to do this.”

To learn more about I Am Boundless, visit https://iamboundless.org/ or call 1-800-409-2729