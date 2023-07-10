WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio “American Ninja Warrior” has new inspiration

For ten years now, Worthington native Michelle Warnky Buurma has been competing on the NBC hit show “American Ninja Warrior”. In 2014, she was a part of history, becoming one of the women to scale the show’s iconic Warped Wall. On July 10, Michelle is back on the show to give it another go, but this time with some extra motivation: her daughter, Grace.

“Best thing ever. I love being a mom,” said Warnky Buurma.

At the same gym she trains kids and teenagers to become ninja warriors like her, she now has own warrior-in-training in Grace.

“It was crazy, because she was actually a twin initially. And then I was on bedrest and all these things,” said Warnky Buurma. “We knew she’d come early but we didn’t know she’d come 3 months early. So just not knowing anything about preemies was crazy. And experiencing her being less than 2 pounds.”

Grace was born on February 2, 2022, at 1 lb., 14 oz. She stayed in the NICU at Nationwide Children’s Hospital for two months while Michelle stayed across the street at the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio. Fast forward to now, at 17 months old, Grace is doing great and started walking two weeks ago.

“It’s just been awesome to be able to be there to support her and help her grow and see she’s thriving now,” said Warnky Buurma. “I mean, I feel like the past 6 months or so have been mind-blowing to see her grow and be able to do so much now.”

That fight Grace has shown since birth inspired Michelle to “Fight Like A Preemie” herself, as she makes a return to the American Ninja Warrior course, now competing against athletes more than half her age.

But it’s all worth it, for the chance to challenge herself and inspire others to keep fighting, like Grace.

“And I know that our story is not the same as everyone’s. Some people lost their preemie. Some people, their preemie has even more issues,” said Warnky Buurma. “So, I would just encourage everyone to be thankful for what they have but just really surround themselves with those that can help them through the hard times.”

Warnky Buurma plans to sell shirts with “Fight Like a Preemie” on her social media, with some proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House.

You will be able to watch Michelle’s run on “American Ninja Warrior” on Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. on NBC4.