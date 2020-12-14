Worthington woman gives gift of Christmas to 50 families in need

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Finding presents during this time of the year can be a challenge, but for years one local woman has gone beyond that to provide for families all across Worthington.

Julie Morris is a mother of three, but she takes care of more than just her family during the holidays.

For four years, she and a group of volunteers have provided gifts to families in need, and the demand has never been higher due to the financial toll the pandemic has put on families.

“You know I can’t donate tons of money but I can donate time, so this is a good way for me to be able to that and still be able to give back in a big way,” Morris said.

Danielle Starr and her four kids are one of the families Morris was able to help this year.

“They are so excited. They’re actually going to have something under the tree this year,” Starr said. “It means so much to me. Thank you to everyone who helps those in need for the holidays.”

Morris started four years ago by giving gifts to one family. Now, she helps give the gift of Christmas to more than 50 families in Worthington.

“You know some of it surprises me that there’s that much of a need just in the Worthington community,” Morris said. “I didn’t quite realize that so that was a little eye opening to realize how much of a need was out there.”

To meet the need, Morris gets help from local businesses like Burn Boot Camp and Worthington Bridges, a nonprofit charity. She also enlists the help of 50 volunteers, including her friend Mindy Lobacz.

“On one hand, it’s sad to know all these families are out there and there’s more out there that we don’t even know of who are struggling and just need that extra help and little bit of extra cheer,” Lobacz said. “But on the other hand, it’s so nice to see the community come together.”

Morris asks for a wish list from each family, including parents and guardians.

“I just looked at it from a parents’ perspective that often times we put our kids first,” Morris said. “You know we say that we don’t want anything but deep down we probably do, so it’s just nice to be able to . . . provide everything for their kids and also be able to give them something as well.”