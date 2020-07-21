Worthington Schools push back start date, update online learning options

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Worthington Schools have pushed back their start date by a week and a half, among other school-restart changes the district released Monday night.

August 31 is the new start date for students. They were originally scheduled to go back August 19. Superintendent Trent Bowers says the change is “based upon recommendations from our teachers and from Columbus Public Health.”

Whether teaching will be fully online, in-person, or a hybrid model in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic remains based on Ohio’s Public Health Advisory level system.

Those families who are choosing a fully online education will see the following changes, Bowers wrote:

The online commitment will be for one semester only. A second commitment period will happen late fall for the second semester.

High School student grades in the online program will count in a student’s Worthington GPA.

A second informational meeting on July 28th in addition to the informational meeting on August 3rd.

The commitment date has been moved to August 10th.

CLICK HERE to read their full plan.