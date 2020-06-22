Worthington Police call for information on weekend protest, confrontation

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Worthington Police are asking for information following social media reports of a clash between protesters and the public Saturday in which a protester was allegedly shoved by a driver.

Protester Curt Garner said a member of the public approached another protester using a racial slur. Garner says he tried to intervene and was shoved.

He said a Worthington Police officer told him a shove does not constitute an assault.

“I go to the officer and tell him that he’s pushing me,” Garner says. “They go to the man and say ‘Where are you going? Are you going home? Go home.’”

Garner said the officer did not appear to take any information from the alleged white assailant, but wanted names and phone numbers from protesters. He called the officer’s response insufficient.

“Especially when the person is telling you that this happened and what can you do about it and you don’t do anything about it – that shows that this is exactly why we’re fighting, this is exactly why we’re protesting, these are the reasons why we feel things are not right and are unjust,” Garner said.

The protest march had been uneventful until protesters decided to block the intersection of High Street and SR 161.

According to a statement from the City of Worthington, “Police received reports and 911 calls and officers were dispatched to the intersection. Several officers arrived and observed protestors impeding traffic and deliberately blocking vehicles in the intersection. Officers observed verbal confrontation between drivers and protestors.”

Attorney Ajmeri Linda Hogue attended the protest as an observer. She said she witnessed a protester getting hit by a truck that tried to go through the intersection. The protester was not hurt.

Hogue says she also witnessed the racial slurs and physical confrontation.

“There was an officer there within seconds and he, for some reason, told the young man that he didn’t see what happened, he didn’t hear what happened and that he couldn’t do anything about it because that push was not an assault,” Hogue said. “I think that it was systemic racism, absolutely. I think if that young black man put his hands on that white man first, it would have been a completely different story.”

Police said they are investigating and compiling a report to accurately document events and are continuing to make contact with witnesses.

“Officers observed many people taking video and we encourage anyone with video, photos or other information about the event, to contact the Worthington Division of Police,” police said in a statement.

Police Chief Robert Ware said the department will take appropriate actions as the facts become clear. He promised a public statement or report on the findings.

“I think that’s imperative that everybody see what we have,” Ware said. “No matter which direction it goes, it’s important that they see what we have and what we did with what we have.”

A police statement issued over the weekend included the following:

• The police responded when the protestors blocked traffic in order to prevent injury and calm tensions. They worked to get drivers turned around and out of the area.

• No officer observed any person being hit by a truck. They were not alerted of this incident during the protest, nor has anyone come forward to further substantiate this claim. No EMS was ever called to the scene.

• No officer observed a protestor being pushed or pushed down. Officers are including this claim in their report and are continuing to investigate. Once again, if anyone has any video or other evidence, please report it to the Worthington Police.

• There are varying and contradictory accounts of vulgar, hateful, and/or racist shouts from people present toward one another. Officers did not hear any racial slurs being used. The City of Worthington condemns vulgar, hateful, and/or racist speech and we understand why it is upsetting to hear. It is protected by the First Amendment and is not an arrestable offense.

• Once protestors cleared the road, all drivers were able to proceed. No one was arrested.

Worthington Police concluded its statement than anyone who has a dispute with an individual officer is encouraged to file a complaint with the office’s command staff.

The department is asking anyone with additional photos or video documenting the event to contact the Worthington Police.