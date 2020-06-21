Worthington Police address social media rumors of conflict between protesters, public Saturday

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Worthington Police are asking for information following social media reports of a clash between protesters and the public Saturday in which a protester was allegedly shoved by a driver.

According to police, the planned protest started at the Thomas Worthington High School and ended at the Worthington police building. After a few speakers, the marchers moved on, the police said.

An organizer of the protest declined to have police officers present during the march, the Worthington Police said in a statement released Sunday.

The protest then proceeded down High Street to South Street, then back up the intersection of SR-161 and High Street, where protesters blocked several vehicles from moving through the intersection, according to police.

“Police received reports and 911 calls and officers were dispatched to the intersection,” Worthington Police wrote in the statement. “Several officers arrived and observed protestors impeding traffic and deliberately blocking vehicles in the intersection. Officers observed verbal confrontation between drivers and protestors.”

The statement issued by Worthington Police said the officers talked with the protester and others who had been stopped in the road to “achieve peace and avoid violence.” The protesters then returned to the high school, where the protest ended.

There have been reports across social media of a physical and verbal altercation between a driver and a protester, with some of those reports accusing the police of doing nothing.

Worthington Police address those charges in its statement:

There are rumors on social media about this event, several of which are unsubstantiated or incorrect. The police are compiling a report to accurately document events and are continuing to make contact with witnesses. Officers observed many people taking video and we encourage anyone with video, photos or other information about the event, to contact the Worthington Division of Police. Video currently available to the police has been reviewed and here are some facts to help provide the public with correct and verifiable information: • The police responded when the protestors blocked traffic in order to prevent injury and calm tensions. They worked to get drivers turned around and out of the area. • No officer observed any person being hit by a truck. They were not alerted of this incident during the protest, nor has anyone come forward to further substantiate this claim. No EMS was ever called to the scene. • No officer observed a protestor being pushed or pushed down. Officers are including this claim in their report and are continuing to investigate. Once again, if anyone has any video or other evidence, please report it to the Worthington Police. • There are varying and contradictory accounts of vulgar, hateful, and/or racist shouts from people present toward one another. Officers did not hear any racial slurs being used. The City of Worthington condemns vulgar, hateful, and/or racist speech and we understand why it is upsetting to hear. It is protected by the First Amendment and is not an arrestable offense. • Once protestors cleared the road, all drivers were able to proceed. No one was arrested.

Worthington Police concluded its statement than anyone who has a dispute with an individual officer is encouraged to file a complaint with the office’s command staff.

The department is asking anyone with additional photos or video documenting the event to contact the Worthington Police.