Worthington man charged with 5th OVI offense

Riley A. Horton

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A man from Worthington has been arrested on his fifth operating a vehicle under the influence charge.  

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Riley A. Horton, 27, was arrested for OVI Tuesday, at about 4:40am, after being stopped on S.R. 750 in Delaware County for a lane violation and reckless operation. 

Troopers say Horton has four prior convictions for OVI, with this latest one being his second felony charge.  

Horton is scheduled to be in the Delaware County Municipal Court, Tuesday at 10am.

