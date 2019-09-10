Worthington Learning Center teachers accused of enabling attack of young girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two Worthington Learning Center employees are under arrest after a video surfaced allegedly showing them allow a 5-year-old girl to be bullied right in front of them while they did nothing to stop it.

According to Columbus Police, Emma Dietrich, 31, of Columbus, and Joshua Tennant, 27, of Columbus, are facing child endangerment charges in connection with an incident from Aug. 13.

Police said a video recorded that day show Dietrich and Tennant sitting at a table in a classroom when a student is brought into the room by one of Dietrich’s older students.

The video shows the older students grabbing, pulling, dragging, swinging and “bullying” the girl, who appears frightened and keeps her eyes closed or covered, police said. At one point, the girl attempts to curl up into a fetal position.

Police said the video shows that the young girl tried to get away from the other students, but they grabbed her and held her down.

Police said the video shows Dietrich and Tennant continually sitting at a table and watching the “bullying” actions of the other students against the young girl. At no time did either Dietrich or Tennant attempt to stop the older students.

According to police, there is a point where Tennant picks up the young girl by her right ankle, grabs her other leg, and carries her upside down, placing her on a rug.

Court documents filed by police state both Dietrich and Tennant allowed the incident to happen as a form of discipline.

The Worthington Learning Center has been cooperative during the investigation.

The Learning Center is a family-operated daycare center with two locations, Worthington and Westerville.