Worthington Community Center continues to reopen

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The Worthington Community Center is starting to reopen their facility after being closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Worthington Parks & Recreation team has been working on a plan to safely resume and reopen some facilities and programming based on state protocols and safety guidelines announced by Governor Mike DeWine.

Beginning Monday, June 29, both members and non-members are welcome to use the limited Fitness Floor equipment during the open hours. Non-members can go online to purchase a one-time use day pass. Cost is $8 for adults and $6 for seniors. Click here to create an account and purchase a one-time use day pass.

The Community Center will be open for limited hours:

Monday-Friday, 5:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Monday-Thursday, 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

*2:00-3:30 time recommended for high-risk users

Saturday, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Things to know before you go:

– No registration is needed for members. Non-members will need to go online to purchase their one-time use day pass. You may purchase more than one at a time for future dates.

– Remember to bring your key tag so you can scan in when you arrive. You will also be scanning out when you leave the facility.

– Please make sure you have signed the COVID-19 waiver before using the facility. We will have them on hand when you arrive

Currently, the pool, locker rooms, childcare, open gyms, and front desk remain closed but plans to reopen are in the works. Griswold Center and Selby Shelter are closed until further notice.

When you arrive at the facility, please conduct a self-assessment prior to check-in. A Symptom Check flyer will be posted at check-in for you to reference. If you are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, do not proceed. Patrons are responsible for practicing safe distancing while in the building, wiping down equipment, and are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when entering and exiting.

For more information, please visit www.worthington.org/coronavirus or call 614-436-274.