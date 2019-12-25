Worthington church brings in live animals for Christmas eve service

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands set out for Christmas eve church services across central Ohio Tuesday night, but one service was unlike any other.

The Worthington Christian Church hosted camels, goats, and other animals you’d see as part of a nativity scene.

It’s a tradition the church started 15 years ago for their Christmas eve service.

Parents in attendance said it gives their children a different perspective on worship, letting them see up close and even pet some of the animals.

Staff at the church said families have made it a tradition to attend each and every year.

“The kids loved it and had a great time,” said Tom Sherrod, the church’s children’s minister. “But since then, it’s expanded into this inter-generational big deal here at the church on Christmas eve.”

The animals come from Idle-Hour Ranch in Troy, Ohio.