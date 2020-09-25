Worthington bank robbed at gunpoint Friday

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A bank in Worthington was robbed Friday morning, and police are asking the public to help identify the suspect.

According to Worthington Police, the suspect entered the Park National Bank on the 7100 block of North High Street at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The unidentified man robbed the bank at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as a man with a stocky build. He was wearing a black face mask and goggles, a black jacket with white lettering, black pants, dark-colored gloves, and black athletic shoes. He was carrying a silver handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Worthington Division of Police at 614-885-4463.

