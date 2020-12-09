Worthington-area wine shop sells $1-million Mega Millions prize

WORTHINGTON, OH Ohio has another millionaire, with a $1-million winning ticket sold for last night’s Mega Millions drawing at Sharon Square Wine Shop in Worthington.

The ticket holder beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million, using the auto pick feature to choose their numbers. The winner matched 5-of-5 numbers, but not the Mega ball number. The winning numbers for last night’s drawing were: 15-19-33-39-68 and the Mega ball number was 25. The Megaplier number was 3.

Sharon Square Wine Shop, located at 5590 North High Street in Worthington, earns a $1,000 sales bonus. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot last night; so, the jackpot rolls to $276 million for Friday’s drawing,

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to make a claim. Special provisions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, apply.

Click here for more information about the Ohio Lottery and its contribution to education.

