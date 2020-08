COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after being stuck in gasoline tanker truck in the 2000 block of Hendrix Dr. in south Columbus on Friday afternoon.

The man is breathing on his own and was taken to Grant Medical Center.

The man was welding inside the truck when there was a small explosion. A baffle in truck hit him and trapped him. Other workers couldn’t get the man out so they called the Columbus Fire Department.