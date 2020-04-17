Worker at Kroger distribution tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A worker at the Kroger Distribution Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson with Kroger, managers were informed by an associated at the distribution center that they had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We are supporting them and wish them all the best. Upon learning of this case, we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures as recommended by the CDC, communicated with and supported our team,” says Amy McCormick.

McCormick says Kroger will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.