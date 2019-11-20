Wonderlights’s Christmas in Ohio holding benefit for Firefighters 4 Kids

NBC4 is partnering with Wonderlight’s Christmas in Ohio to benefit Firefighters 4 Kids for a special donation day.

On Thursday, Nov, 21, $1 from every ticket sold will go towards a donation to the Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive.

See Wonderlight’s Christmas in Ohio has 1 million LED lights synchronized to Christmas music played through your own car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the show.

You can enjoy the show and help FireFighters 4 Kids Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wonderlight’s is located at National Trail Raceway, 2650 National Road SW, Hebron.

Cost is $7 per person and children 3 years old and under are free. A “Carload Pass” for vehicles with up to six passengers may also be purchased for $30.