‘Wonderball’ held virtually at Columbus Museum of Art, Saturday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The last Saturday of January will again be alive with wonder and creativity as the Columbus Museum of Art presents its seventh annual “Wonderball” on Saturday, January 30.

Like many large-scale fundraising events, “Wonderball” is taking place virtually.

Event organizers are working to ensure the event still exudes its unique vibe and ability to for guests to “choose your own adventure” through the interactive online format.

“It’s really an event that celebrates the creative spirit of Columbus, we bring together a variety of artists, performers, musicians,” said Betsy Meacham, CMA Director of Communications.

The annual night of creativity produces much-needed revenue for the museum.

“In the past we’ve raised 200 thousand dollars in a single year,” said Meachum.

However, museum organizers say they felt it more important to allow everyone to participate free of admission.

“I’m excited the theme of this year’s event is Evolve. It’s fitting given this year we’re moving to an online platform. But also, the evolution of the artists that have been working this past year and have been trying new things,” said Meachum.

For more information, and to attend the virtual event, click here.