Women’s national soccer team’s fight for equal pay inspiring for local players

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Now that the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is complete, United States soccer fans will turn their attention to the ongoing legal battle for equal pay.

In March, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, fighting for pay comparable to their male counterparts.

The lawsuit states the women are paid $99,000 if they won every non-tournament game they were required to play, while the men are paid $263,320 for the same number of victories.

The women’s compensation for non-tournament games would amount to less than 38 percent of what the men would make.

Also, during the 2018 FIFA Men’s World Cup, teams competed for $400 million in prize money. Teams competing in the 2019 women’s tournament were playing for $30 million in prize money.

Locally, the Columbus Eagles FC are a semi-pro team. Their players are closely watching the USWNT’s legal battle.

“It’s inspiring,” said Elle Nelson. “I think there’s a long way to go, but I’m glad that they’re really using their voice and their platform to fight for that.”

Prior to the World Cup beginning, the USWNT and the USSF agreed to engage in mediation once the tournament had ended.