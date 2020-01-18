Women’s March taking place nationally and locally

WESTERILLE, OH (WCMH/AP) – Several Women’s Marches are taking place around the country Saturday, including here in Central Ohio.

The Westerville Women’s March is scheduled to start at Westerville City Hall and take place from noon to 1pm.

Organizers expect about 100,000 people across the country to participate in this year’s Women’s March, which is scheduled for Saturday in over 180 cities. They say up to 10,000 people are expected at the march in Washington, far fewer than the turnout last year, when about 100,000 people held a rally east of the White House. Instead of a single big event, the group has been holding actions in a run-up to the march this week around three key issues: climate change, immigration and reproductive rights.

The week reflects that the movement is “moving into the next stage,” said director Caitlin Breedlove.