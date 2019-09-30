Women accused of assaulting elderly patient with hair spray free on bond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two former nursing home employees indicted on charges of patient abuse appeared in Franklin County Court Monday afternoon.

Roberta Bower, 28, and Makiah Chane’l Halsell, 22, are charged in connection with an incident in June 2018 involving a 94-year-old patient at the Inn at Winchester Trail in Canal Winchester.

Both posted $2,000 recognizance bonds ordered by the court.

The criminal indictment alleges that while caring for the victim in her wheelchair, Bower sprayed the victim in the face with hairspray, getting it in her eyes and mouth from a distance of approximately a foot or less.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says Halsell videotaped the incident and then posted the video on Snapchat. He says both of the aides can be heard laughing throughout the video which lasted for approximately 15 seconds.

“This would not have been discovered but for their stupidity of putting it online,” O’Brien said. “Fortunately the video was seen and reported to the proper authorities.”

Bower and Halsell were immediately suspended and later terminated from the Inn at Winchester Trail in Canal Winchester.

Teri Mutchler, executive director at the facility, issued the following statement:

“The Inn at Winchester Trail is proud to be an advocate for our residents. We would like to thank the Attorney General’s Office for their hard work after we asked for their assistance in this matter. The Ohio Department of Health and family members were also notified at the time of the event, June 3, 2018. We support any potential prosecution of anyone who would commit elder abuse.”

Beverley Laubert, the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, says there has been an increase in these kinds of incidents corresponding with the growth of social media. “I think it’s so important that facilities not allow staff to have their electronic devices when they’re providing personal care to residents,” Laubert said.

The state health department has already reached a finding of abuse in this case and placed the names of the two defendants on a statewide abuse registry.

But Laubert says it’s important to pursue criminal charges in cases like these.

“People who are preying on older adults are going to pick the people who they feel won’t be good reporters and ….I’m so excited that this prosecutor took this seriously,” Laubert said. “It is important for law enforcement to take every allegation like this seriously.”

O’Brien agrees. “We want to send a message that people should be safe in a healthcare facility or any other kind of patient care facility and if there’s evidence of abuse, it will be prosecuted.”