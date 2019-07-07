Woman’s journey across the U.S. by horse carries an important message

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — Most people who plan to ride through 48 states take the car.

But Meredith Cherry and her horse Apollo have clip-clopped through 7,000 miles in two years to raise awareness about domestic violence at the stately pace of 2.5 miles per hour.

“I started in 2017 in California,” Cherry said during her stop in Lithopolis, Ohio while Apollo took a break from the saddle. “So this is my third year on the road. I should finish next year. I’ve gone 7,000 miles so far on a 48-state, 10,000-mile journey.”

The pair spent a few days in Lithopolis while Apollo, a Peruvian Palomino mustang, rested up. Then they headed along the road toward Baltimore, Ohio.

Cherry, herself a domestic violence survivor, uses the journey to bring the problem to light.

“I’m riding around the country to talk to people about what domestic violence is, and that it actually still exists all over the place,” she said. “Millions of people are affected every year as victims, and even more…their friends and family and children.

“I’m riding around the country to stop at shelters, to stop at schools and churches – whoever else I can talk to about this problem.”

Apollo has worn through about 14 pairs of boots on the road so far.

“He carries 60 pounds of gear, so basically the weight of a small child,” Cherry said. “Sometimes I ride and sometimes I walk, so about half the day, he also carries me.”

People have welcomed horse and rider as they pass through communities all over the country.

“The most wonderful thing about this ride is meeting the nice people all over this country,” Cherry said.

“People are a lot nicer than we expect them to be,” she added. “We hear about the bad things in the world, and the bad people, but there are really so many friendly, helpful, welcoming people all over the country. It’s been refreshing to see that.”

If all goes to plan, Cherry and Apollo will finish their amazing journey in Tennessee.

And then Apollo gets to ride home to California — in the comfort of a trailer.

To follow Meredith and Apollo’s journey visit centauride.org