Woman found dead in shallow grave at Alum Creek State Park ID’d as 28-year-old Columbus woman

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies on Friday released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a shallow grave at Alum Creek State Park as 28-year-old Brittany D. McDowell of Columbus.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was on foot patrol when observed what appeared to be a shallow grave near the pull-off area in the 6400 block of State Route 37 near Alum Creek State Park.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the body of a white female in her late 20s.

Deputies say they are investigating the body as a possible homicide due to injuries observed.

Deputies ask anyone with information on this case to call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 740-833-230 to leave a message or 740-833-2800 to speak to a live person.

Alum Creek State Park remains open to the public.