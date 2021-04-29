Woman with shoulder tattoo sought after police HQ breach

A woman in a black dress with a right shoulder tattoo is wanted for questioning by Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives want to interview a woman who was among the protesters who entered police headquarters on April 13.

The woman was wearing a black dress, glasses, and had brown hair plus a tattoo on her right shoulder.

The breach of police headquarters happened after about 50 people peacefully demonstrated in downtown Columbus, according to police. After the protesters left, police say some of them came back and attempted to break into the building. An officer was injured in the altercation that followed.

On April 14, Franklin county sheriffs arrested 20-year-old Hunter Mattin in connection with the break-in, and charged him with aggravated burglary.