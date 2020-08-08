Woman who spotted Kora gets to meet Columbus’ beloved red panda

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who spotted Kora, a red panda who went missing from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium a few weeks ago, got a chance to reunite Friday afternoon.

Megan and her friend, Nicole, were visiting the Zoo on Thursday, July 23 when they spotted Kora peeking through dense foliage on the ground in the Zoo’s Asia Quest region.

The two guests did not know Kora was missing, but they still quickly reported her location to Zoo team members.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium arranged a meeting and photo opportunity for Megan while Nicole, who lives in Mississippi, will receive a special gift package.