Laylah Bordeau, 26, found guilty in Delaware County court on eight counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide on July 28, 2022.

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who caused the deaths of a family of four when she was high on fentanyl was sentenced to 32-36 years in prison Friday in Delaware County.

Laylah Bordeau, 26, of Blacklick, was found guilty of eight counts of aggravated vehicular homicide Thursday by a Delaware County jury.

Bordeau drove her car into oncoming traffic on Interstate 71 on March 29, 2021, crashing into a Toyota SUV carrying four members of the Sperl family: Abigail Sperl, 38, Brian Sperl, 42, Lincoln Sperl, 11, and Bastion Sperl, 14, of Powell.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the Toyota then hit a semitruck driven by Ali Mohamud, 39, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, flipped over on its top, and caught fire.

Bordeau had more than 92 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in her blood at the time, according to a media release from Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel.