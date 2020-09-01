Woman uses front yard as a way to encourage voting

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH)– Election day is right around the corner and though things are looking very different, one local woman is making sure her neighborhood is covered.

Kristen Seitz has befriended many of her neighbors, like those who are parents.

She explained that she is pro voting. As she pondered what the parents of children are dealing with during the pandemic like school, child care, extra curricular activities, and work, not to mention quality time as a family.

Seitz decided to their busy lives by placing mailbox in front of her home that contains absentee ballot applications and census forms to help families check one more thing off of their “to do list.”

“Parents maybe aren’t going to want to take their children to vote with them in person. Absentee voting is going to be big for them,” she said.

Additionally, she knows a lot of people are worried about voting in person. As a previous poll worker, she understands their concern.

“I am a healthcare worker and I need to stay healthy to protect my patients. I can’t guarantee the safety of my patients if people aren’t wearing their masks at the polls,” she said.

She hopes her outside efforts will encourage others to vote and try something similar in other communities. Seizt wants to share the informtion about how to vote to combat misinformation.

“It’s important that everyone knows how to vote since in-person voting won’t be possible for a lot of people,” she said.

The deadline to participate in the U.S. Census is September 30. Seitz included this information because the data used from this canvasing determines how many congressional representatives states get.