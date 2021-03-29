Woman trapped under pickup truck after crash on Cleveland Ave.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman was hospitalized Monday morning after police say she was hit by a pickup truck.

It happened around 7:03 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Ward Road in Columbus.

According to a crash report, the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling east on Ward Road. He stopped at the stop sign at Cleveland Avenue and turned left. Police say he did not see that a woman was crossing in the middle of the road.

The woman was hit and trapped under the pickup truck. A Columbus Division of Fire heavy rescue truck helped free the woman. She was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Nobody was cited for the crash.

