Woman thanks Columbus Police officers after crash, change her tire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three Columbus Police officers assisted a senior woman with car trouble Saturday morning.

The incident started when officers responded to a call in the area of Broad Street at Route 315.

According to a post shared to the department’s Facebook page, there was a loud boom, which was a two-car accident. The officers ran to the scene to assist.

After everyone was safe, the officers helped the woman, Nettie White, push her vehicle to safety on Broad Street.

White was traveling with her two small dogs.

The three officers then got on their knees and changed her tire for her.

White said the officers than made sure her vehicle was driveable and suggested she head toward a repair shop.

“They changed the tire and told me I needed a lug nut,” she said. “Be sure, they said, tell the gentleman you need a lug nut,” adding that as the officers changed her tire, their uniforms were getting dirty from the dirt. She offered them a blanket to kneel, but they refused.

“They said, ‘No, we get dirty all the time,’ or something to that effect,” White said.

White said she came forward with her story to impart to people, particularly young people, that there are good police officers out there.

“They are good police officers and maybe someday soon, the bad police officers can see the good police officers and what they do and become good, too,” she said.