Woman takes MLK’s message of service to Columbus’ west side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The beliefs and mission of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are still relevant today. On this “Day of Service,” a Columbus woman is fighting for those who feel they do not have a voice.

Esther Flores said for more than 20 years, she’s been a registered nurse, but she wanted to do more to help out the less fortunate. It’s something she said King inspired her to do.

“One of his quotes that I admire is, ‘Injustice anywhere threats justice everywhere,’ and there’s so much injustice here in our state capital in Columbus,” said Flores. “I started to see that on the west side there were children living in poverty, there were women that were being trafficked, there were trans-women being violated and something had to be done.”

Carrying the mantel left by King has been a mission of Flores that she accomplishes through a public charity organization, 1 Divine Line 2 Health.

It’s an organization on the west side of Columbus and helps create awareness and provide basic needs to people suffering from poverty, drug addiction, and human trafficking.

“I feel that the west side needs people like myself in the trenches,” said Flores.

She said for years she wanted to uplift people who are down on their luck.

“Part of what we’re all about is to promote the well-being, the health, the safety of our communities and the west side has been neglected for many years,” said Flores.

She said she does not forget the west side.

She provides opportunities for children who live in poverty with events such as camping in a butterfly garden in the hilltop. Flores also hands out food, warm clothes, toiletries, and also just listens to people in need.

“I’m accepting in this culture and they have given me some answers, some solutions that can totally help our community,” said Flores.

The proof in Flores’ work can be seen in the women she saves from the streets, like Jenny.

“I suffered with drug addiction,” said Jenny, who did not want to reveal her last name.

She was also a victim of human trafficking, but survived and escaped.

“I know I’m safe,” she said.

Jenny said her safety is thanks to Flores, who has provided her the support she has always needed.

“I would describe her as caring, as dedicated,” said Jenny. “She will go above and beyond the call of duty.”

All in the name of improving the lives of the men and women she lives around and Jenny says there’s only one way she knows how to thank Flores.

“I help her give back. You know it helps my soul and it helps her,” said Jenny.

Flores said her love for people is her ultimate motivation for helping others.