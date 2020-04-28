Woman taken to hospital after Woodward Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– One person was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times in Columbus’ Woodward Park neighborhood around 6:20 Tuesday morning.

Columbus Division of Police dispatch says 28 year old Abigail Katherine Whisler-Filla was shot in the face as well as her arm.

CPD says the victim opened her door to an unknown person and was fired upon by the suspect, who then fled the scene.

She was taken from the scene in the 1200 block of Thurell Rd. to Riverside Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

She is expected to survive her injuries, according to CPD.

#BREAKING: One person seriously injured from shooting at home on Thurell Rd. in Columbus @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/Mqvp4g5S9v — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) April 28, 2020

If anyone has any additional information on this incident, please contact Felony Assault Unit Detective R. VanVorhis at (614) 645-0100 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 645-TIPS (8477).