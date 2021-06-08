Woman still shaken after her vehicle was shot along SR-315 during rush hour

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are investigating a report of man firing a shot at a Columbus woman during Monday morning’s rush hour on State Route 315.

“I’m still a little shaken up from everything,” the victim, Caprcesha Jones, said Tuesday. “It’s still kind of emotional.”

Jones said she was driving north on SR-315 near the Henderson Road exit when she came upon three cars. She said the driver at the head of the group was swerving and break-checking those behind him. After the other cars passed him, Jones tried to do the same.

“Once I got up on the side of his car, he had his window rolled down and his gun pointed at me, and it had a flashlight on it,” she said.

The man fired a shot, striking the rear driver’s side door of Jones’s vehicle.

“It’s just scary to think that that actually was, you know, supposed to be for me and not the door,” she said.

Jones said the man exited the freeway at Henderson Road while she kept going to the Bethel Road exit, where she called police.

This happened one day after a Columbus man said his truck was shot by another driver while he was on I-70 near Sullivant Avenue.

According to police, these incidents are unrelated and both are under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4545.