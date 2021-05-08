Woman stabbed, ex-boyfriend arrested in Buckeye Lake

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in Licking County Jail after police said he stabbed his ex-girlfriend in Buckeye Lake Friday.

According to Buckeye Lake Police, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Meyers Avenue on a call of a stabbing.

The officers found the 32-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect, Bryan M. Mackey, 33, of Columbus, fled the scene by taking the victim’s vehicle before officers had arrived. The vehicle was found approximately 1 1/2 miles from the scene.

An off-duty Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, and Buckeye Lake Police found and arrested Mackey walking in the area of the 4000 block of Cristland Hill Road.

The incident is still under investigation.