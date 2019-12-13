Woman speaks out after boyfriend accused of killing friend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A homicide in South Linden now has the suspect’s girlfriend speaking out.

NBC4 news crews were there moments after Bernard Pettway was shot on East 13th Avenue Thursday. The suspect’s girlfriend, Shelia Moore, said she was there when the shooting happened and called 911.​ ​

Moore: There’s been a shooting inside my house. ​ ​

911 Dispatcher: 8** East 13th correct?​ ​

Moore: Yes! And I need the ambulance or police right away. Somebody’s been shot!​ ​

Moore said she remembers the moment she saw her friend ​lying on the ground. She doesn’t know why or how an argument between her boyfriend, the suspect Anthony Shanks and Pettway got this far.

“I don’t know. That’s the thing. I don’t know,’ said Moore.

Moore said the only thing on her mind at the time was getting Pettway help.

“Just hurry up and get here. Just someone just get here. That’s all I need. There is nothing else I can say,” said Pettway.

Moore said she never thought anything like this would happen.

“They was best friends for 30 plus years ,” said Moore.

A tragic ending to a lifelong friendship.​ Police have not released a motive.​ NBC4 news crews knocked on many doors in this south Linden community. Neighbors said this is just another example of the senseless violence in this area and throughout the inner city.​

Pastor Frederick LaMarr, with Family Missionary Baptist Church, has been working for solutions to the violence.​

“No one deserves to be killed like that but no one deserves that. What I would say to them is we are here to wrap our arms around you . We are here to be there for you. One thing I will say is what’s meant for evil we can turn for good,” said Pastor LaMarr.

He says there’s a lack of unity, no one is addressing the trauma and PTSD from all of the violence inflicted in these low income communities.​

“When we come together as a community and inside the word community is the word unity. When we come together, take responsibility and say it’s our problem,” said Pastor LaMarr.

Until then that happens, he believes this type of crime will keep happening.​ As Moore waits for the outcome of her boyfriends case, she will miss Shanks.​

“I also love Bernard but I love him the most part now our life is torn upside down. Both sides. Bernard’s family . His family.​ Me, my family,” said Moore.

Pettway’s immediate family members didn’t want to speak on camera . This case is still under investigation. ​