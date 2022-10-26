COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in her car while driving then checked herself into a hospital early Wednesday morning.

According to Columbus police the woman was driving along East 17th Avenue in the South Linden area, between Cleveland Avenue and Joyce Avenue, when she heard a single gunshot. A bullet then came through her windshield and struck her in the chest.

Columbus police responded to a walk-in victim at OSU East Hospital and discovered a woman had been shot in the upper chest and she is in stable condition. The report states that the woman’s two children were in the back seat but were not injured during the incident.

A shot spotter alert indicates that the incident occurred near East 16th Street and Isabel Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective McCotter with the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.