Woman shot multiple times in east Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cpdweb_1556107384844.jpg

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times in east Columbus, Friday.

Columbus Police say they responded to a shooting near Berwick Arms Place at 4:02 p.m.

According to police reports the 31-year-old woman was arguing with another female when a male suspect fired a handgun at the victim, striking her multiple times in the lower body.

Police say the suspect ran off through the apartment complex and the victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools