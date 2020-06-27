Woman shot multiple times in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times in east Columbus, Friday.

Columbus Police say they responded to a shooting near Berwick Arms Place at 4:02 p.m.

According to police reports the 31-year-old woman was arguing with another female when a male suspect fired a handgun at the victim, striking her multiple times in the lower body.

Police say the suspect ran off through the apartment complex and the victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4141.