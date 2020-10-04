Woman shot, man arrested following Marion domestic dispute

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was shot in the leg and a man was arrested following what police called a domestic-related shooting Sunday morning.

According to Marion Police, officers responded to the 200 block of Clinton Street at approximately 6:45 a.m. Sunday for a shooting call.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, had been shot in the leg while inside her home. She was taken to Marion General Hospital, and then later to Grant Medical Center via helicopter. Police said her injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Jason A. Armbruster, 33, of Marion, was taken into custody without incident at a home on the 900 block of Bennett Street at approximately 9:10 a.m.

Armbruster was taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center on felonious assault charges, with additional charges possible, police said.

“We are extremely grateful that this domestic related shooting did not result in a homicide,” said Marion Police Department Interim Chief Jay McDonald.