Woman shot in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman was shot as she opened her apartment door Tuesday afternoon.

Columbus Police said the 23-year-old woman was shot in her right hip as she opened her apartment door on the 1700 block of Shanley Drive at approximately 5:05 p.m. Monday.

The victim said she heard a gunshot, then realized she had been hit.

The victim told police she did not see anyone in the area at the time of the shooting.

She also told police she did not want to press charges against anyone, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.