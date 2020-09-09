Woman shot in northeast Columbus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman was shot as she opened her apartment door Tuesday afternoon.

Columbus Police said the 23-year-old woman was shot in her right hip as she opened her apartment door on the 1700 block of Shanley Drive at approximately 5:05 p.m. Monday.

The victim said she heard a gunshot, then realized she had been hit.

The victim told police she did not see anyone in the area at the time of the shooting.

She also told police she did not want to press charges against anyone, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools