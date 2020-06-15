Woman shot in Merion Village Sunday evening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A 56-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Sunday night after being shot in Merion Village.

Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the 1400 block of Parsons Ave. around 8:45 p.m. where they found the victim, Paula Woods, shot in the arm,

CPD says officers were able to determine from Woods, security video, and witness statements that there was some kind of dispute between individuals seen in a white Ford F-150 and two males walking through a parking lot.

They say one of the walking males busted the driver side window out of the truck. The driver of the truck stopped, exited the vehicle with a shotgun and fired one time in the direction of the two males, officers say. Adding that the gunshot missed the males and hit the woman.

Woods was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 614-645-(TIPS)