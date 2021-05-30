Woman shot during break-in in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman was shot in the hip during a break-in at a northeast Columbus home early Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Caralee Drive at approximately 6:56 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound to her hip.

The victim and other witnesses said an unknown man entered the home and asked for someone named John. When told that no one by that name lived there, the suspect then fired the gun once, hitting the victim, according to police.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.