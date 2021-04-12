Woman sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for stealing funds from Nelsonville

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former deputy auditor for the city of Nelsonville was sentenced to nearly five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to charges related to stealing money from the city.

Stephanie Wilson, 47, of Stewart, Ohio, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to charges of tampering with records, forgery, telecommunications fraud, and theft in office.

Judge George McCarthy sentenced Wilson to five years, 11 months in prison and ordered her to repay $213,918.31 in restitution as well as the bill from the State Auditor’s Office for $27,921. McCarthy ordered Wilson to pay a minimum of $100 a month in restitution, but added that it would be to her benefit to pay it back quickly, according to a release from the Athens County Prosecutors Office.

According to the press release, Wilson stole $113,680.97 through fake accounts and $100,237.34 in overpayments to herself over a more than four year period.

State law says Wilson will be able to apply for judicial release after six months.

After entering the plea but before sentencing, Wilson was indicted on additional charges tied to the theft — engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and theft in office. She pleaded not guilty and placed under $2.5 million bond. Those charges are still pending.