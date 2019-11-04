Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for fatal Whitehall crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman who tried to run down the woman her husband was having an affair with, but instead struck and killed a motorcyclist, will spend the next six years in prison.

Maritza Martinez, 35, pled guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide on Sept. 30. In addition to the prison sentence, she will be subject to three years of post-release control and can never legally obtain a driver’s license.

On Aug. 20, 2018, just before 11:30 p.m., prosecutors say that Martinez was aggressively chasing another car that was driven by Yunia Krause, a woman that she had learned was having an affair with her husband.

According to Whitehall police, both cars went through a red light at the intersection of Hamilton Road and East Broad Street. Martinez’s vehicle struck a motorcycle driven by Ralph Yount, 20, of Grove City.

Yount was pronounced dead while being transported to Grant Hospital.

According to BMV records, Martinez did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash and has never had one.

Martinez has a jail-time credit of 433 days.