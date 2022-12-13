COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A South African woman was sentenced to more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to sending drugs via legal documents to Ohio prisoners.

Tanya Baird, 46, was sentenced Tuesday to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty in June to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute K2.

According to court records, Baird saturated legal documents with either K2 (commonly referred to as Spice) or Suboxone (a Schedule III narcotic used to treat drug withdrawal symptoms). She would then send those documents from South Africa to the United States.

Federal agents arrested Baird at John Glenn International Airport in March 2022.

According to the office of United States Attorney Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker, in June 2021, Baird mailed at least eight packages each containing 30 pieces of saturated paper to an inmate in an Ohio prison.

Court records also claim another person received packages containing legal documents soaked in K2. That person would then send the documents to Ohio prisons and receive payment from inmates. Court records state that those payments were then sent to Baird via payment apps.

In total, Baird was accused of sending 69 packages to the U.S. from June to August 2021, 34 of which were sent to the Southern District of Ohio prisons.

“This office will not tolerate anyone sending controlled substances into jails or prisons in our District, no matter the method,” Parker said in a press release. “Such conduct will earn individuals their own place in prison, as highlighted by Baird’s sentencing today.”

Baird faced the possibility of 20 years in prison.