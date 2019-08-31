1  of  2
Woman says man flashed her in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A flasher is on the loose and police are asking the public to help find him.

Columbus Police said a man flashed his genitals off of Olentangy Boulevard in north Columbus.

There are a lot of families with small children who live in the area.

What makes the incident even more disturbing is Whetstone High School is right around the corner from where the alleged incident happened.

The woman who saw the flasher said it was a traumatic experience for her.

According to the woman, she was walking with her mother when a man in a car pulled up with his private parts exposed. He then sped off.

Moments later, the man met them at the corner of Olentangy Boulevard and Deland Avenue.

This time, the woman claims the man got out of his car and touched himself.

That’s when she called the police.

The woman said she is especially upset because children are in the area.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call Columbus Police.

